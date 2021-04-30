Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $20.66 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for 6.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $20,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Alleghany by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 187,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,401,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alleghany by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,253,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,207,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Y. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:Y traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $679.10. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $434.53 and a 12 month high of $688.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $654.44 and a 200 day moving average of $612.43.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.