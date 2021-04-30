Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,386 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.41. 219,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,424. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

