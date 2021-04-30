Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 180 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. AMERCO makes up 1.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL traded down $4.58 on Friday, reaching $589.01. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $608.00 and its 200 day moving average is $488.57. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $265.10 and a 52-week high of $657.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

