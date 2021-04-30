MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $494.83 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.00 and a 200 day moving average of $417.74.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

