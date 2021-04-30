MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $12.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $482.58. 2,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,597. MSCI has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $495.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $441.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.14.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

