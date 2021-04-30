MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $448.00 to $473.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MSCI traded as high as $490.62 and last traded at $490.44, with a volume of 5065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $484.03.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,092,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.