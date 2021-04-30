MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

MSGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. 2,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $897.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

