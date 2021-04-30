Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Announces Earnings Results

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Shares of NBR stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.37. 257,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.