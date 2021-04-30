Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $20,512,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Nasdaq by 751.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $161.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.38 and a 52-week high of $163.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

