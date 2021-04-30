National Bank Financial Comments on Enbridge Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

