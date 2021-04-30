National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of FIZZ stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.66. 419,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

