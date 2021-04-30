National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,151. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

