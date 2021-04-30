NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NWG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 70,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,013. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 324,774 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

