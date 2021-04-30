Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.64

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001174 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $46.04 million and $1.09 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004192 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020198 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,622,401 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

