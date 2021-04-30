Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

NYSE:NMM opened at $32.90 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

