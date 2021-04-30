Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $652.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

