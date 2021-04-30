NCR Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.