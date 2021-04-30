Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NDBKY opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

