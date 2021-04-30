Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NDBKY opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
