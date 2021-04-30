Needham & Company LLC Boosts Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $64.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.88.

Ichor stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,935. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth $596,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

