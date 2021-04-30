Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.15 ($74.29).

NEM stock opened at €60.90 ($71.65) on Monday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €56.20 and its 200-day moving average is €58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 71.51.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

