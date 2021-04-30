Nestree Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Nestree has a market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $701,632.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,546.18 or 0.99925487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00041547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.84 or 0.00223647 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

