Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $575.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $512.54. The company had a trading volume of 119,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,389. The company has a market capitalization of $227.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

