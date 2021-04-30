Network International (LON:NETW) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 396 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 484.50 ($6.33).

Shares of LON:NETW opened at GBX 417 ($5.45) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 427.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 338.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 463.33. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 503 ($6.57).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

