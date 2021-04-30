Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Up 252.6% in April

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 252.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NML stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 3,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,259. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.59.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
