Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Up 252.6% in April

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 252.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NML stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 3,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,259. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 386.0% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 490,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 389,468 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 410,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 103,873 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 127,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,274,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 428,021 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

