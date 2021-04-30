Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.62. 6,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,776. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBO. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

