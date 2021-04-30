New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys New Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

