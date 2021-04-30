New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys Shares of 1,900 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Humana accounts for 1.8% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,220,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $447.64 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.77 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.73.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.