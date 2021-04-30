New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.36 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

