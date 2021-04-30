New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has $335,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

