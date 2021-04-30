New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $376.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.81. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

