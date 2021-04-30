New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Purchases New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $129.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

