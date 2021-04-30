New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Sells 955 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $399.94 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $402.16. The stock has a market cap of $377.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

