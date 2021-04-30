New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $18,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $177,172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $177.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $177.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.14.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

