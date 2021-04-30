New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $85,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $267,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $1,720,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $201,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $341.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.41. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.73 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.