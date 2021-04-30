New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.91 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,035 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $102,780,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in News by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after buying an additional 348,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $35,122,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in News by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after buying an additional 484,473 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

