New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

