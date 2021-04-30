New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,862 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Lumen Technologies worth $16,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.16 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.