New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,793 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Evergy worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

