Newfound Research LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 50.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 6.7% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Shares of BATS:VFMO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,160 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.51.

