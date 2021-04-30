Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.
NYSE:NEXA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.34. 456,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,740. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
