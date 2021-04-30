NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. 53,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

Get NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.