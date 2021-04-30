NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 277.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,810 shares of company stock worth $2,341,064. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day moving average is $143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

