NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,449 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 397.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPHD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 128,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 198,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 51,768 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

