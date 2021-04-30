NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 89.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDV. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13,766.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,497,000 after buying an additional 304,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,874,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,697,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 743.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $177.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.63.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

