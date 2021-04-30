NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $56,000 Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4,557.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,042,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCRX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,491,213.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

