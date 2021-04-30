NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,797,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,089,000 after buying an additional 567,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,409,000 after buying an additional 531,429 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,836,000 after buying an additional 413,016 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,274,000 after buying an additional 307,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

AAT stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

