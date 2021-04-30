NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 823 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $23,224,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKY opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.32. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.