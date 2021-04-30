NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

