NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.37 Million

Brokerages expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce $326.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $253.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 341,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 56,043 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,431 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

