NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 496.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

Shares of NEP opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

